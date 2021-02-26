POLICE believe a large explosion that rocked a Cardiff neighbourhood this morning was caused by cash machine raiders using gas canisters.
South Wales Police said officers are investigating a burglary at the Co-op store in Countisbury Avenue, that took place at around 4am today (Friday).
Officers believe the thieves used acetylene canisters to access the shop and cash machine, resulting in what the force called "a loud explosion and significant damage".
Acetylene canisters are normally used in industrial processes like welding.
No injuries were reported, police said, but several flats above the shops were evacuated as a precautionary measure while the cylinders were made safe by the fire service.
A nearby bakery provided those displaced residents with shelter and warm drinks while they waited to return to their homes.
The road near the shop remains closed and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact South Wales Police by calling 101.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting occurrence *067488.