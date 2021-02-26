A WOMAN was warned she could be going to prison after she was convicted of a serious attack on a man.
Jessica McMillan, 23, of Dunn Square, Newport, pleaded guilty to wounding Ryan Davies in the city in the summer of 2019.
After a trial at Cardiff Crown Court, a jury cleared her of the more grave charge of wounding with intent.
She had denied the allegation.
McMillan was defended by David Pinnell and the prosecutor was Janet McDonald.
Judge Jeremy Jenkins told the defendant all sentencing options would be open to him.
He adjourned the case so a report could be prepared by the Probation Service on McMillan who had no previous convictions.
Sentence is due to take place on April 1 and she was granted conditional bail.
