THE second coronavirus death has been confirmed in Gwent this week and 16 more people have died across Wales.

92 new cases have been confirmed in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area) today, taking the total here to 40,104, according to Public Health Wales. Wales-wide, 308 new cases have been reported today.

The second death in Gwent this week due to coronavirus has been reported today. Yesterday was the fourth day out of five of no coronavirus deaths, with only other death this week being recorded on Wednesday.

There have been 16 new deaths confirmed today across Wales however. Public Health Wales puts the number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in Wales at 5,300, including 936 in Gwent - was 935 yesterday.

Today's newly confirmed cases in Gwent are: Newport, 18; Monmouthshire, eight; Caerphilly, 48; Blaenau Gwent, 10; Torfaen, eight.

Caerphilly has seen a significant rise in confirmed cases in the past 24 hours - from nine yesterday, to 48 today.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Cardiff - 16

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 11

Neath Port Talbot - 12

Wrexham - 8

Swansea - 31

Flintshire - 20

Gwynedd - 23

Powys - 17

Bridgend - 7

Conwy - 14

Carmarthenshire - 20

Denbighshire - 3

Anglesey - 3

Vale of Glamorgan - 10

Merthyr Tydfil - 6

Pembrokeshire - 5

Ceredigion - 4

Unknown location - four

Resident outside Wales - 7

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.