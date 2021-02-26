POLICE are looking for information following welfare concerns for man in Pengam on Monday.
A man - who police said appeared to be "agitated" was seen getting into a white van, near Waun Borfa Road, between 9.20pm and 9.45pm. The van then drove in the direction of Cefn Fforest.
The man is believed to be around 20 years old and had short, dark curly hair and was of thin build. He was wearing a blue top and blue jeans and spoke with a local accent.
He was accompanied by a man and woman, both believed to be around 50.
Detective inspector Ginny Davies said: “We’re keen to identify this man to ensure his wellbeing.
“If this was you, or you believe you know who this is, or you have any other information that may assist our enquiries, please contact Gwent Police.”
Anyone with any details or information about this incident is asked to get in contact with Gwent Police, quoting log reference 2100063564.
Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage which may have captured this incident should get in touch also.
You can call Gwent Police on 101, send a direct message via their social media channels on Facebook and Twitter or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.