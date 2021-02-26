PRINCE Harry has opened up about his decision to step back from royal duties for the first time.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Cordon, Harry described the British press as “toxic” and revealed the pressure was “destroying” his mental health.

Harry joined James Cordon on a tour of his new home of LA on an open tour bus while enjoying afternoon tea to talk openly about his decision to step down.

In an interview filmed before it was announced Harry and Meghan would not be returning as royals, the prince opened up about his decision to withdraw from royal duties, insisting he “did not walk away”.

https://t.co/aAvhxi590e — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) February 26, 2021

He said: “It’s a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw."

MORE NEWS:

"We all know what the British press can be like. And it was destroying my mental health. This is toxic.

"So I did what any husband and father would do - I need to get my family out of here.”

He added: "But we never walked away - and as far as I'm concerned, what decisions are made on that side - I will never walk away.

"I will always be contributing, my life is always going to be about public service and Meghan signed up to that.”

Prince Harry also revealed he is a fan of controversial regal drama, The Crown.

When discussing a “regular night” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry said they may make Archie’s tea, give him a bath and read him a book before he and Meghan spend time together.

He said they may watch game show Jeopardy! or something on Netflix.

Asked what he thinks about The Crown, Harry replied: “They don’t pretend to be news, it’s fictional but it’s loosely based on the truth.

“Of course it’s not strictly accurate, but, loosely, it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.

“I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife or myself.”

He said The Crown is “obviously fiction” whereas he has a “real issue” with some of the stories written about him.

Harry and Meghan will appear in a US primetime TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, which is set to be broadcast on March 7.

The couple are expected to discuss their life in America.