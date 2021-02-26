WALES is expected to pass one million coronavirus vaccinations tomorrow.

So far, 902,334 people have received their first dose to the vaccine, with 80,062 of these also getting their second jab.

This means, provided 17,604 vaccine doses are administered today, Wales will pass the milestone of 1,000,000 vaccine doses.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Dr Frank Atherton, Wales' chief medical officer, said: "I'd like to add my sincere thanks to all of those many, many people who have been involved in our world leading vaccination programmes.

"Thanks to them for doing fantastic job.

"We just published some figures this morning which show that over 902,000 people in Wales have had their first dose of vaccine, and that is fantastic news.

"We are giving second doses of vaccines, and over 80,000 people are also reported to have had their second dose - that's about 2.7 per cent of the adult population in Wales.

"That's the highest level across the UK.

"By tomorrow we expect that our remarkable vaccination teams in all of our health boards areas will have administered over 1,000,000 vaccines - a really phenomenal performance and a key milestone.

"That's a great success story which brings us hope and it brings a potential way out of the coronavirus crisis that we faced over the last year and more."

Dr Goodall, chief executive of NHS Wales, said: "I want to pass on my personal thanks to NHS staff, supported by partners volunteers and military colleagues, who are working tirelessly to deliver vaccinations at pace."