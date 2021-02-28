CYFANNOL Women’s Aid is one of 100 UK charities to be awarded a £100,000 donation from Barclays which will help it continue supporting people affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Cyfannol Women’s Aid supported more than 3,000 people across Gwent in 2020, responding to to risks and needs to ensure safety, while empowering individuals to flourish in a life free from abuse.

The donation from Barclays will ensure it can continue to offer crucial support and meet the ongoing needs of families and individuals who are vulnerable and at risk.

The initial 2020 lockdown saw demand for Cyfannol’s support services rise by 50 per cent, with the complexity and severity of individual cases becoming worse as the year went on.

While refuge accommodation and vital face-to-face support has continued throughout the pandemic, Cyfannol has had to adapt quickly to move many of its support services online.

Charities from across the UK were invited to apply for one of 100 donations of £100,000, and Barclays were inundated by hundreds of applications.

The bank launched its 100x100 UK Covid-19 Community Relief Programme to support Covid-19 relief work in local communities. The programme, which forms part of its wider Covid-19 Community Aid Package, focuses on supporting UK charity partners who are meeting the immediate needs of people in our communities, including low income families, those facing financial hardship, isolated elderly people and key workers.

Helen Swain, CEO of Cyfannol Women’s Aid, said: “This past year has shone a spotlight on just how prevalent domestic abuse is, as those at risk of violence within their homes felt the brunt of lockdown restrictions.

"Thanks to this funding from Barclays’ 100x100 programme, we can respond to the challenges of the next stages of the Covid-19 crisis, ensuring our vital support services continue to meet the needs of individuals and families affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence.”

Jayne Bryant, MS for Newport West, said: “I am delighted to hear that Cyfannol Women’s Aid have received funding from Barclays as part of their COVID-19 Community Relief Funding. Throughout this pandemic, it has been a lifeline of support to many families and individuals in Newport and across Gwent. This funding will ensure their specialist domestic abuse and sexual violence support services can continue to respond and adapt to the challenges of Covid-19.”

Nigel Higgins, Barclays chairman, said: “Covid-19 has created an unprecedented social and economic impact in the UK, with many experiencing greater hardship due to the crisis.

"Incredible charities, such as Cyfannol Women’s Aid have been playing a vital role in the UK’s response to the pandemic, ensuring urgent help reaches those most in need of support.

"As a bank we have been doing all we can for our customers, clients and colleagues, and we hope that by partnering with Cyfannol Women’s Aid and many other charities across the UK, collectively we can ensure that as many people as possible in the communities in which we live and work are supported through this crisis.”