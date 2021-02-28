ARNOLDS lighting and electrical in Newport have supported the efforts of former cobbler Kelvin Reddicliffe since his retirement last year by selling Chartist Mural prints.

Almost seven years since its demolition, Newport’s famous Chartist mural is still sparking interest, with prints of the artwork being bought then sent to all corners of the globe.

Mr Redicliffe, who has raised thousands for St David's Hospice Care through the sale of the prints, has added to that tally with an additional recent donation of £730.00.

The framed prints are on display and for sale at Arnold’s electrical shop on Skinner Street, Newport, when not in lockdown.

Composer and musician Mr Reddicliffe, a Freemason who is master of Casnewydd Lodge and honorary organist for the armed forces, friendship and Isca lodges, said: "Interest in the mural remains high.

"I am thrilled that I can keep the memory of the mural alive and also to help raise funds for St David's Hospice Care which carries out such fantastic work throughout our local community, especially during these difficult times."

MORE NEWS:

Mr Reddicliffe thanked Arnold’s lighting & electrical, for maintaining a range of the mural prints, Paula Delaney of Beechwood Frames, David Mayer, Oliver Budd, Roger Thompson and Phillip Sefton, for their continued help in order to raise funds.

Kris Broome, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “Kelvin is a truly remarkable supporter of St David's Hospice Care.

"He’s been a staunch supporter of ours for many years donating various items, he’s always thinking out of the box in order to raise more funds.

"With the Chartist prints he really seems to have found a niche market where they continue to have interest and support. We are extremely grateful to all involved but to Kelvin we are indebted to his unwavering support.”

Funds raised from Kelvin’s fundraising efforts helps St David’s Hospice Care support their patients and families who are suffering from cancer and other life threatening illnesses.

Their care is provided free throughout Newport, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Torfaen and South & Mid Powys.