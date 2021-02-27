THE Royal National Lifeboat Institution has won a poll to decide which charity will appear on the side of one of Transport for Wales' trains later this year.

The RNLI received nearly half of the 3,625 votes cast on Twitter, to finish ahead of fellow charities the Wales Air Ambulance and Mind Cymru.

The RNLI logo will now feature on the end carriage of one of the three sets of modern Mark 4 carriages, which are being introduced on Cardiff-Holyhead services later this year. There will also be carriages featuring the logos of Transport for Wales’ charity partners Alzheimer’s Cymru and Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospice, who were selected by TfW staff.

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO, said: “I’m excited to see the RNLI-liveried train on our busy North-South route later this year, particularly along the North Wales coast which the RNLI does so much work to serve.

MORE NEWS:

“I’d like to thank everyone who voted and shared the poll on social media, and the RNLI, Mind Cymru and the Wales Air Ambulance for their enthusiastic participation in this event and their help in making it a success. We hope to continue to work closely again with all three organisations in the future.”

Nick Evans, the RNLI’s fundraising and partnerships lead, said: “We at the RNLI are absolutely delighted to have won the public vote to have one of TfW’s new Mark 4 carriages wrapped in our branding. We’re hoping to use the opportunity to deliver key beach safety messages to the public as they visit the coast this summer to ensure the Welsh coast is a safe place for all.”