A MAN has been found dead on marshland in the Llanbradach area, Gwent Police confirmed today (Friday).
The death is not being treated as suspicious, the force said.
Police were called to the scene, off Coed y Brain Road in Llanbradach, Caerphilly county borough, shortly before 9am today.
MORE NEWS:
- Wales will have given out one million vaccine doses by tomorrow
- Meet the new Gwent Police dog recruits starting their training
- Explosion rocks neighbourhood after thieves use gas canisters to break into shop
A police spokesman said: We received a call at 8.48am this morning, 26th February, reporting that the body of a man had been found in marshland just off Coed Y Brain Road in the Llanbradach area.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious. Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries on behalf of the coroner."