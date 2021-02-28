EACH week we set our camera club members a theme - and this week it was arches.
Here's a taste of the images of arches big and small from all over Gwent that they shared with us.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Garndiffaith Viaduct. Picture: Robin Birt
Newport's SDR bridge in silhouette. Picture: Roger Fuller
Chris Giles captured this perfect arch over the centre of Newport
Upstairs at Newport Indoor Market. Picture: Angela Shipp
Garden ornament. Picture: Robert Channlng
Goytre wharf. Picture: Catherine Mayo
The River Sirhowy at Wattsville. Picture: Paul Bartlett
Usk Castle. Picture: Gaynor Putnam
Fourteen Locks near Newport. Picture: Joe Guard
Old Blaina Road, Abertillery. Picture: Sharon Smith