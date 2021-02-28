EACH week we set our camera club members a theme - and this week it was arches.

Here's a taste of the images of arches big and small from all over Gwent that they shared with us.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club

More than 4,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Arches: Garndiffaith Viaduct. Picture: Robin Birt

Garndiffaith Viaduct. Picture: Robin Birt

South Wales Argus: Sky: Newport's SDR bridge in silhouette. Picture: Roger Fuller

Newport's SDR bridge in silhouette. Picture: Roger Fuller

South Wales Argus: Rainbow: Chris Giles captured this perfect arch over the centre of Newport

Chris Giles captured this perfect arch over the centre of Newport

South Wales Argus: Iconic: Upstairs at Newport Indoor Market. Picture: Angela Shipp

Upstairs at Newport Indoor Market. Picture: Angela Shipp

South Wales Argus: Cat: Garden ornament. Picture: Robert Channlng

Garden ornament. Picture: Robert Channlng

South Wales Argus: Scupture: Goytre wharf. Picture: Catherine Mayo

Goytre wharf. Picture: Catherine Mayo

South Wales Argus: Flowing: The River Sirhowy at Wattsville. Picture: Paul Bartlett

The River Sirhowy at Wattsville. Picture: Paul Bartlett

South Wales Argus: Window: Usk Castle. Picture: Gaynor Putnam

Usk Castle. Picture: Gaynor Putnam

South Wales Argus: Old: Fourteen Locks near Newport. Picture: Joe Guard

Fourteen Locks near Newport. Picture: Joe Guard

South Wales Argus: Trees: Old Blaina Road, Abertillery. Picture: Sharon Smith

Old Blaina Road, Abertillery. Picture: Sharon Smith