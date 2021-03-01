THE First Minister for Wales, Mark Drakeford, has released his St David’s Day message.

Here it is in full:

“I want to wish you all a Happy St David’s Day – Dydd Gwyl Ddewi hapus i chi.

Over the last twelve months Coronavirus has turned all our lives upside down.

Families across Wales have lost loved ones and many have fallen ill.

Children and young people have had to stay away from schools, colleges and Universities. They have missed out on spending time with their friends.

Businesses and employees have worked extremely hard to adapt to a quick changing environment.

St David told us to do the small things – gwnewch y pethau bychain.

We all, in our own way, have made small sacrifices to keep each other safe.

People have stayed away from family and friends.

Neighbours have been shopping for those who have been shielding.

We have had to cancel those community and national events that we look forward to all year.

People have also been making some big sacrifices.

They have missed out on weddings and birthday celebrations.

Grieving families haven’t been able to attend funerals to say goodbye to loved ones.

Here in Wales we have thousands of key workers and volunteers who have made a huge, heroic effort to help us through this pandemic.

They deserve our thanks and our admiration for the incredible way they have carried on with their work in difficult circumstances.

Now many of the same staff have been part of Wales’ huge vaccination effort, with a third of the adult population already vaccinated.

Those vaccines can help us find a way out of this pandemic and give us all hope for the future.

It’s been a year in which we’ve also left the EU, but we’ve certainly not stopped being European. We are proud to remain an outward looking nation.

We continue to strengthen our relationships with our European friends and partners. Virtual trade missions have continued throughout the pandemic, and our 'Year of Wales in Germany’ is a shining example of our work in action.

Although we can’t celebrate our national day together in person this year, our desire to engage internationally is as strong as ever.

St David also advised us to ‘be joyful – keep the faith’.

Wise words for us to remember in these dark times.

Things will get better.

Together we can help Keep Wales Safe and create a fairer, better future.

Happy St David’s day – Dydd Gwyl Ddewi hapus i chi gyd.”