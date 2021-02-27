A MAN who admitted dangerous driving was told by a judge he could be sent to a young offender institution.

Charlie Roberts, 20, of Penterry Park, Chepstow, was handed the warning at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on the A48 in Chepstow on May 28, 2020.

He also admitted assault by beating on the same date.

Roberts was represented by Alexander Greenwood and the prosecution by Andrew Kendall.

The court was told the defendant had no previous convictions.

Judge Jeremy adjourned the case so a probation report could be prepared on Roberts but warned him all sentencing options were open.

Sentence is due to take place on March 19.

The defendant was granted conditional bail.