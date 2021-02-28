MOTHER'S Day might look a little different this year as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease, but there are still plenty of options to show your mum that you care.
With the special celebration just around the corner, we've rounded up some of the best treats and meals available for collection and delivery in Gwent.
The Nook, Rogerstone
The Mother's Day special. An afternoon tea set at £25 per person, no prep involved - everything is ready to eat.
Each person will receive:
- Mini chicken and apricot pie
- Blue cheese and broccoli quiche
- Cucumber sandwiches
- Buttermilk scones
- Passion fruit and coconut meringue cheesecake
- Pistachio macaroon
- Dark chocolate salted & caramel torte
- Cherry trifle
For more information head to @thenookrogerstone on Facebook.
What The Bake, Newport
Mothers Day Treat boxes are on offer. The treat boxes contain:
- Three cupcakes
- Two large caramel button brownies
- One cake heart filled with chocolate cake and caramel
Total cost is £12.
Cupcake boxes:
- Six cupcakes £12
- Four cupcakes £9
Choice of fondant toppers either: 'Happy Mother's Day' or 'mum'.
Cupcake flavours are vanilla sponge with vanilla buttercream and strawberry jam filling, chocolate sponge with chocolate buttercream and Nutella filling, lemon sponge with vanilla buttercream and lemon curd filling.
Payment for all the boxes must be made by March 1.
For more information head to @What.the.bake20 on Facebook.
O'Connell's Family Bakery / The Flour Girls, Blaenavon
Mother's Day treat boxes and afternoon tea boxes in a variety of sizes.
All collections are at 11am on Saturday, March 13. All non-collections will be sold on.
The shop will be open from 11.30am to 12.30pm to the public. There will be a selection of Mother's Day goodies available - to be announced closer to the time.
The boxes are set and cannot be changed.
For more information head to @theflourgirls.17 on Facebook.
Powdered Sugar, Crickhowell
Offering Mother’s Day afternoon teas, brunch boxes and cupcake bouquets.
Afternoon tea boxes include cakes, cookies, pastries, sandwiches and more.
Delivery available or collections from Llangynidr Deli.
For more information head to @powderedsugarcrickhowell on Facebook.
Baked by Alexandra, Newport
All items have very limited availability due to very high demand leading up to Mother’s Day, so be sure to order quickly before they sell out. What is on offer:
- Six cupcakes for £12.50, or 12 cupcakes for £24.
- Four mini cheesecake selections for £14.
- Brownie and Blondie selection with a Happy Mother’s Day Message for £15.
- The classic graze box stuffed with chunks of: Chewy Cookie, Brownie, Blondie, Choc Crunch, Rocky Road and old school sponge complete with sweets and a Happy Mother’s Day message for £16.
- Large Brownie/Blondie/Chewy Cookie topped with a cupcake decoration and a Mother’s Day message for £22.
Collection and delivery is available on Saturday, March 13, late afternoon/evening. £2 delivery to Newport, £2.50 to Risca/Cwmbran. No minimum spend is required.
For more information head to @bakedbyalexandra on Facebook.
Shannon’s Luxury Delights
A new trend of Chocolate Smash Hearts are on offer here - a hollow chocolate casing filled with a surprise (usually candy) that are cracked open.
Mother’s Day options include luxury chocolate covered strawberries and Smash Hearts.
For more information head to 'Shannon’s Luxury Delights' on Facebook.
