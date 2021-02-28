A DRUG dealer who made more than £100,000 from dealing cannabis has been ordered to pay back less than £2,000.

Christopher O’Flaherty, 30, of Mount Bax, Newport, was sentenced for a total of 26 weeks imprisonment at Cardiff Crown Court on October 30.

Judge Christopher Vosper QC handed O’Flaherty a four week sentence for possessing criminal property, and 26 weeks for possession with intent to supply cannabis. The sentences will run concurrently. 

READ MORE:

And at a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on Thursday, February 18, Judge David Wyn Morgan concluded that O’Flaherty had benefitted from his crimes to the sum of £102,760.45.

Judge Wyn Morgan made a confiscation order of £1,928, which O’Flaherty must pay within three months.