A DRUG dealer who made more than £100,000 from dealing cannabis has been ordered to pay back less than £2,000.
Christopher O’Flaherty, 30, of Mount Bax, Newport, was sentenced for a total of 26 weeks imprisonment at Cardiff Crown Court on October 30.
Judge Christopher Vosper QC handed O’Flaherty a four week sentence for possessing criminal property, and 26 weeks for possession with intent to supply cannabis. The sentences will run concurrently.
And at a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on Thursday, February 18, Judge David Wyn Morgan concluded that O’Flaherty had benefitted from his crimes to the sum of £102,760.45.
Judge Wyn Morgan made a confiscation order of £1,928, which O’Flaherty must pay within three months.