NAMING your child can be one of the toughest decisions new parents are likely to face.
Unless a family rule is to name a child after a family member then there is a plethora of names out their and it can be difficult to decide on the perfect name for your child.
From traditional names to the more unusual there are always new names coming to light to make your decision that little bit harder.
If you are struggling to decide on the perfect name, pregnancy and parent company Bounty has compiled a list of names expected to rise in popularity over the next decade.
Bounty ran through over 300,000 names registered in the past 12 months to determine which names are set become more popular over the next ten years.
If you’re expecting a boy Chester, Levi and Hudson look set to boom in popularity in the years to come.
Meanwhile, Nellie, Elodie and Anastasia top the list of the names predicted to be popular for girls.
Here is the top 20 names expected to be most popular for boys and girls in the next decade according to Bounty.
Boys
- Chester
- Levi
- Hudson
- Eddie
- Myles
- Rio
- Vincent
- Otis
- Abel
- Coby
- Travis
- Robbie
- Idris
- Monty
- Romeo
- Raphael
- Barney
- Osian
- Dante
- Troy
Girls
- Nellie
- Elodie
- Anastasia
- Margot
- Aubrey
- Ayda
- Remi
- Alayna
- Aurelia
- Winnie
- Dorothy
- Kyla
- Maeve
- Dottie
- Liyana
- Addison
- Blossom
- Adeline
- Avery
- Nola