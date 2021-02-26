CONCERN is growing for a missing teenager.
Raymond White, 16, was last seen at home in Dowlais, near Merthyr Tydfil, at 10.40pm on Wednesday, February 24.
The teenager is 5ft 7in tall, of slim build and has mousey brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black Northface jacket, black trousers and black Adidas trainers.
He was carrying a man-style over-the-shoulder bag and a black Under Armour rucksack. He may also have a Rainbow Sacrifice scooter.
Anyone who may have seen Raymond or know where he is, is urged to contact South Wales Police on 101, quoting 2100066143.