A PAEDOPHILE was ordered to immediately sign the sex offender register after he pleaded guilty to downloading child abuse images.
Neil Williams, 54, of High Street, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was also warned by a judge he could be facing prison.
The defendant pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent photographs of children.
There were one class A and one class B images and seven class C images.
MORE NEWS:
- Drug dealers who ran ‘booming’ cocaine business during Covid jailed for 12 years
- Man appears in court accused of causing 2004 M4 death crash
- Couple caught smuggling cocaine into Wales from Liverpool
The offences took place between November 2012 and July 2019.
Williams had no previous convictions.
The prosecution was represented by Heath Edwards and the defendant by Lee Davies.
Judge Jeremy Jenkins adjourned the case until March 19 so that a Probation Service report could be prepared.
He told Williams he had to register as a sex offender at a police station within 48 hours and warned him that “all sentencing options are open”.
The defendant was granted conditional bail.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment