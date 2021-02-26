A PAEDOPHILE was ordered to immediately sign the sex offender register after he pleaded guilty to downloading child abuse images.

Neil Williams, 54, of High Street, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was also warned by a judge he could be facing prison.

The defendant pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent photographs of children.

There were one class A and one class B images and seven class C images.

The offences took place between November 2012 and July 2019.

Williams had no previous convictions.

The prosecution was represented by Heath Edwards and the defendant by Lee Davies.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins adjourned the case until March 19 so that a Probation Service report could be prepared.

He told Williams he had to register as a sex offender at a police station within 48 hours and warned him that “all sentencing options are open”.

The defendant was granted conditional bail.