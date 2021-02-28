THIS five-bedroom home is one of the most expensive currently for sale in Newport.
The Malpas Road property has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and one bathroom, and is listed for sale with a guide price of £675,000.
The detached home also boasts a one acre landscaped garden, a double garage with ample driveway parking, and has close links to the M4.
It has been listed on Zoopla since November 30, and it being sold by agents Archer & Co.
Describing the property, they said: "This impressive, beautifully presented five bedroom detached house is located in the increasingly popular area of Newport.
"The house itself benefits from being close to M4 corridors and local shops and amenities.
"The extensive accommodation comprises impressive spacious entrance hall, sitting room, living room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast room, cloakroom, utility room, five bedrooms and family bathroom with separate wc.
"The property also benefits from off road driveway parking with a separate double garage and sits in approximately one acre of landscaped garden and grounds.
"The front garden is tiered with a variety of mature plants and shrubs.
"The rear enclosed gardens is attractively landscaped to include a large patio area, ideal for al-fresco dining, with steps up to the extensive lawned area, with pond, mature plants, shrubs and trees and vegetable garden."
For more information, contact Archer & Co on 01291 626262.