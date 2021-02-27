A DRUG dealer was ordered by a judge to sell his electric bike to pay for the dirty money he made trafficking cannabis.

Marcus Reynolds was jailed just before Christmas after he was caught peddling dope in the Maesglas area of Newport.

The 24-year-old was locked up for 22 months following his third conviction for cannabis dealing.

Reynolds was back in court for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

Prosecutor Lowri Wynn Morgan said the defendant had benefitted by £1,835 from selling the class B drug.

She told Cardiff Crown Court how Reynolds owned an electric bike worth £1,650.

Judge Daniel Williams made a confiscation order depriving him of it and it will be turned over as an asset to Gwent Police.

The defendant faces two months in prison in default if this is refused and the bike not handed over within three months.

When he was jailed in December, Miss Wynn Morgan said Reynolds was caught selling cannabis while riding a mountain bike.

He was arrested while cycling along Winchester Close.

The defendant, of Maesglas Close, Newport, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply cannabis and acquiring criminal property.

He was convicted of trafficking the class B drug in 2019 and twice in 2020, Miss Wynn Morgan said.

Gareth Williams, representing Reynolds, said in mitigation: “It is not easy to be in custody and his cellmate has tested positive for coronavirus.

“The defendant is lacking in self-confidence and suffered years of bullying when he was in school.”

The judge, Recorder Simon Mills, told Reynolds: “You’ve got to stop supplying cannabis.”