CYCLISTS of all ages and all abilities across Wales are invited to get on their bikes and take part in an exciting new virtual Ride to The Rugby for Tŷ Hafan, the hospice for children in Wales.

This March, a group of 50 riders were due to embark on an epic challenge, cycling from Cardiff to Paris over four days to Ride to the Rugby ready to watch Wales take on France in the Six Nations on 20 March.

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and current travel restrictions in place, this challenge has been postponed – and in its place, a brand new, super-inclusive, virtual event has been created.

“I am thrilled to bits to say that our brand new Virtual Ride to The Rugby will allow riders of all levels and experience to take part in this fantastic adventure while raising much needed funds for Tŷ Hafan,” said Paula Langston, head of community fundraising for Tŷ Hafan.

“We want you to jump on your bike, indoors or outdoors – that’s completely up to you, and complete 320 miles, the distance we would have been covering from Cardiff to Paris, in time for the match on 20 March.

“You can complete all the miles yourself, or split them out over your family, friends or colleagues. You can complete them in the 20 days of March before the match or over a shorter period – it’s your ride, your way!

“We’d love as many riders as possible to take part across Wales.

“Every single penny raised will contribute towards the £4.5m a year it costs to provide care for 271 children with life-limiting conditions and their families across Wales, both at our Sully-based hospice and through our outreach support services to families in the community.”

For more information on Ride to The Rugby and to sign up please go to https://www.tyhafan.org/ride-to-the-rugby/ or contact Tŷ Hafan’s Events Team on 02920532279.

Sign up is free. Each rider aims to raise a minimum of £15 in sponsorship for Tŷ Hafan, and in exchange for completing the mileage and raising funds you will receive an exclusive, branded Tŷ Hafan sporting neckerchief.