WORK is continuing at Cwmbran's Greenmeadow Community Farm ahead of its reopening later this year.

In September, a proposal to invest £255,000 into the popular farm was approved by Torfaen councillors, with work to take place while the farm was closed to visitors.

It had been scheduled to reopen this month after these works, but due to current Welsh Government coronavirus restrictions, this is still not possible.

Work at the farm included the replacement of windows in the farmhouse, improvements to the shop, café and education rooms, and major repair works have been carried out on the tractor ride trail.

The farm’s livestock and education team have been developing online learning resources and offering virtual lessons for schools, featuring live footage of the animals direct from the farm.

Work on Greenmeadow Farm in Cwmbran. Picture: Torfaen council.

And during lambing season, 16 ewes have given birth to 24 lambs.

Behind the scenes, a revised commercial operating model is being developed for the farm, to make it financially sustainable and to ensure it can take advantage of the investment.

Work on the tractor ride trail at Greenmeadow Farm in Cwmbran. Picture: Torfaen council.

Sally Partridge, senior farm manager at Greenmeadow Community Farm, said: “Very soon we will be seeking your views and we would love to hear from as many friends of the farm as possible to hear your thoughts and ideas which will form valuable input into our future.

“We know that many of you have missed the farm enormously and we plan to reopen in a safe, socially distanced way as soon as practically possible once coronavirus restrictions are lifted. The farm team and all the animals can’t wait to welcome you back."