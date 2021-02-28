MORE than 120 vulnerable children attended play and wellbeing camps through half term across Torfaen.

Torfaen Play worked in partnership with Torfaen Sports Development to deliver the camps, which ran activities linked to the ‘five ways to wellbeing’, which encourage children to connect, give, take notice, keep learning, and be active.

More than 30 playworkers and five sports development workers came together to deliver the sessions.

The camps were held at Blaenavon Heritage School, George Street Primary, Garnteg Primary, Blenheim Community Primary, and Llantarnam Community Primary.

In addition, two specialist wellbeing provisions were delivered for children with disabilities identified by Crownbridge School.

Cllr Fiona Cross, Torfaen council’s executive member for children, families and communities, said: “It is vital that we do the upmost to safely support as many children as possible to have opportunities to play during these troubled times.

“These sessions have allowed children to connect with other children in a Covid safe environment, whilst giving parents and carers a well-earned break.”

Susan Roach, headteacher at Garnteg Primary, said: "The wellbeing camps are an excellent way for children to connect prior to returning to school. They provide many great benefits for children, including opportunities to keep learning and to learn new skills.

"By allowing children to take part in sport, dance and play, in the outdoor environment, plays a crucial part in supporting their mental wellbeing. Group activities such as circle time also offers them a time to reflect and support each other in a fun and caring way."