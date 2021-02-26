WITNESSES are urged to come forward to help with an investigation after a crash in Caerphilly.

It happened on Brynhoward Terrace, Oakdale at 1.45pm on Sunday, February 21. It involved a pedestrian and a large, white Mercedes car.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 or through their social media pages and use the log number 278.