MEMBERS of a Caerphilly community have been getting involved in an unusual art project.

Blackwood Miners’ Institute may not be able to open their doors due to the ongoing pandemic, but they have teamed up with NONaff Art to launch a project called Love Locks. The project aims to get the community to decorate old padlocks – with the final result being an eye-catching- sculpture.

Four hundred packs have already been sent out to community groups in partnership with The Fusion Network, St Gwlady’s Church, The Parents Network and Risca Volunteers.

There have even been enquiries coming in from Arizona about the project.

NONaff Art have online resources to help anyone who may be struggling for inspiration.

Caerphilly County Borough Council theatre and arts services manager Marina Newth said: “We’re so inspired by the way in which the community have embraced the project. We wanted to do something that brought the community together, and the locks we’ve seen so far are amazing. It will be lovely to see them come together in a piece of artwork that is for the community and made by the community.”

NONaff Art director Tania Bryan said: “Love locks are traditionally a symbol of love and commitment in ancient culture. We wanted to use the theme of locks not just because it was a play on the idea of ‘lockdown’ but also because it represents security and love, which are so important to our communities during this difficult time.”

If you want to contribute to the project, you can drop your unlocked locks off at Blackwood Miners’ Institute, Libanus Christian Centre, Bargoed Church Hall and the St John’s Ambulance Hall in Risca.

For more information contact nonaffart@gmail.com or bmi@caerphilly.gov.uk

Facebook: www.facebook.com/love-LOCKS