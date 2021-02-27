GWENT Police officers said they counted more than 100 vehicles parked at a Gwent beauty spot today despite public health rules on 'local' exercise.
Officers in Blaenau Gwent said they wanted to remind people that "lockdown rules are still in place" in Wales.
They said they visited Parc Bryn Bach, on the outskirts of Tredegar, on Saturday afternoon after receiving "a number of calls" about rule breaches.
"Officers counted over 100 vehicles" at the site, they added.
Is is not known if the police fined or warned any of the people at Parc Bryn Bach.
The incident comes less than two weeks after council enforcement officers in Torfaen counted 86 vehicles parked at Cwmbran Boating Lake, another beauty spot popular with walkers.
And in January, the car park at Fourteen Locks, in Newport, was closed following reports of visitors breaking lockdown rules.
— What are the rules on exercising?
The Welsh Government recently relaxed the rules slightly, to allow up to four people (not including carers or children aged under 11) – from a maximum of two households – to meet outdoors for exercise.
But the rule on 'local' exercise remains unchanged.
"Exercise must start and finish from your home," the Welsh Government's guidance currently reads. "You should not travel to meet with someone outside of your household or support bubble."
