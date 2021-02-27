POLICE have appealed for witnesses to come forward following a two-car crash on Saturday afternoon.
Gwent Police officers attended a collision in North Road, Newbridge, shortly after 1pm.
The crash involved a blue BMW 116i and a silver Nissan Micra, the force said.
The road was closed for emergency services to deal with the incident.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) and the Welsh Ambulance Service were also in attendance.
Firefighters from Abercarn and Aberbargoed were at the scene, and hydraulic cutting tools were deployed, SWFRS said.
The fire service described the incident as a "head-on collision" between the two vehicles.
Gwent Police has now appealed for any witnesses, anyone with CCTV footage of the incident, or anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident to come forward.
If you can help, contact the force by calling 101, quoting reference number 2100069466 or 247 27/02/21.
You can also contact Gwent Police by sending a direct message with information to the force's accounts on Facebook and Twitter, or you can email contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk
You can also report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.