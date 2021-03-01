Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Jessica Eloise Edwards was born on January 17, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 8oz. Her parents are Jodie and Kyle Edwards, of Croesyceiliog, and her siblings are Bethany (16), William (14), Isaac (seven), Evelynn (six), and Harriet (two).

Rory Llewellyn Rees arrived at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, on January 8, 2021, weighing 8lbs 7oz. Mum and dad are Laura and Chris Rees, of Caldicot, and her big sister is Pippa, aged five.

Hello to Cody Ward, who was born on November 9, 2020, at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 7lb 11oz. His mum is Emma Ward, of Croesyceiliog, and his siblings are Hallie-Jade (16), Nico (12) and Kyro (eight). Emma said: "Because of this pandemic I was in hospital on my own in slow labour for 10 hours while my sister stood outsidefor nine long hours. She was finally allowed in to hold my hand and at 21.54 my son entered the world! I couldn't have done it without my sister Sophie. She was amazing."

Arlo Gray Rowlands arrived three weeks early on January 26, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 4lb 8oz. He spent five days in NICU before being allowed home. His parents are Hayley Morris and Jordan Rowlands, of Bargoed. His big sisters are Ella May(13) and Layla Ann (nine). Hayley said: "Can’t recommend the Grange University Hospital enough. All the staff we met were incredible from the day I got induced to the day we were discharged. I’ll never be able to thank them enough for all they did for our boy."

Theo Oliver Tobias Holmes was born on November 21, 2020, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 12oz. He is the first child of Joanne Mills and Nathan Holmes, of Newport.

Mali Violet Grace Procter-Bees was born on November 20, 2020, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran weighing 6lb. Mum and dad are Ellis Procter and Mark Bees, of Risca, and her big brother is five-year-old Fraser.

Welcome to Tahlia Bernadette Dearden-Price, who was born on December 20, 2020, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 6oz. Her parents are Ellie Dearden and James Price, of Abergavenny, and her big brother is Jack Price (five).

Tabitha Suki Beatrix Wright was born on January 28, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 15oz. Her parents are Hannah and Christopher Wright, of Blackwood, and he siblings are Benjamin (nine), Harrison (five), Maddison (three), Tobias (two) and Jamie (16). Hannah said: "Our darling little baby girl was born via a planned Caesarean section at 37weeks four days due to severe Grade 4 placenta previa. This was such a hard, difficult and frightening pregnancy, which the whole time had us all on pins, from weekly scans and hospital admissions - every day that passed was a blessing. And we finally made it."

Tommy Challenger was born on July 17, 2020, at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr, Ystrad Mynach, weighing 6lb 5oz. He is the first child of Ashleigh Smith and Lewis Challenger, of Tir y Berth.