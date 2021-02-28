TODAY marks one year since the first case of coronavirus was discovered in Wales.
The virus was found in somebody who had returned from Italy, it was later confirmed. That person was treated in a special isolation unit at a London hospital.
Infections had already been reported in other parts of the UK when the first case was found in Wales.
Since then, at least 203,000 people in Wales have had coronavirus, and 5,316 people have died since testing positive for Covid-19.
On the anniversary, first minister Mark Drakeford offered a message of hope but said the nation was "not there yet".
"The last year has been a long and extremely difficult one, where everyone has had to sacrifice so much," Mr Drakeford said. "My thoughts are with the friends and family of all those we’ve lost to this cruel disease."
He added: "It was impossible to imagine then that we would still be living in a very different world a year on.
"The vaccine offers hope for the future, but we’re not there yet.
"For now, we still need to stay home. Diolch for everything you’ve done and continue to do to keep Wales safe."