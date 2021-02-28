One area of Gwent has recorded the most cases in Wales across the past 24 hours.

The 33 cases reported by Public Health Wales in Caerphilly today is the most across the country, and almost as many as were reported across the whole of Gwent yesterday.

It also makes up more than half of the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board cases today.

The second highest figure across the country is 21, in Cardiff and Gwynedd.

Conversely, Blaenau Gwent recorded the lowest number of new cases across Wales, with two in the last day.

Elsewhere in Gwent, there were 15 cases in Torfaen, ten in Newport, and three in Monmouthshire.

There were 247 new cases in total across Wales, and 24 new deaths recorded by Public Health Wales, with four of those in Gwent.

The total number of deaths related to coronavirus across Wales now stands at 5,340, with 940 of those in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.

This is a breakdown of where today's cases were recorded:

Caerphilly - 33

Cardiff - 21

Gwynedd - 21

Conwy - 20

Torfaen - 15

Powys - 14

Neath Port Talbot - 14

Swansea - 12

Newport - 10

Wrexham - 10

Flintshire - 10

Carmarthenshire - 9

Bridgend - 8

Anglesey - 8

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 7

Denbighshire - 5

Merthyr Tydfil - 5

Vale of Glamorgan - 5

Ceredigion - 4

Monmouthshire - 3

Pembrokeshire - 2

Blaenau Gwent - 2

Residents outside of Wales - 8

Unknown location - 1

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.