GWENT Police have fined two people for breaching coronavirus regulations, this morning.
The pair were spotted by officers in the Cwmcarn area.
They were fined for travelling an "unreasonable and unnecessary distance".
Police have warned that they are continuing to patrol the area.
A spokesman for Gwent Police's Caerphilly Borough officers said: "Two persons have been fined for breaching Covid-19 regulations, travelling an unreasonable & unnecessary distance to the Cwmcarn area.
"Officers are continuing to patrol the area throughout the day."