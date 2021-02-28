EMERGENCY services were involved in the helicopter rescue of a young woman yesterday.
Crews from the Mountain Rescue Team, Welsh Ambulance and Gwent Police attended the incident, along with a rescue helicopter.
They were called to New Tredegar yesterday evening (Saturday, February 27), to rescue the injured woman.
Four community support officers from Gwent Police's Caerphilly Borough officers were among the emergency services.
A spokesman for Gwent Police's Caerphilly Borough officers tweeted: "New Tredegar yesterday evening, four community support officers, 278, 345, 318, 55 + mountain rescue team + ambulance crew + rescue helicopter crew = one injured young lady being rescued and two relieved parents."