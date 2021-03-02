The South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,200 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

Today we meet Babs Burnell, of Devauden, who is 65 and is currently not working.

When and why did you take up photography?

Had my first camera at 19, and loved the sunsets in the village where I grew up. I just wanted to capture the lovely scene to show my Dad.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I love being outdoors and watching all aspects of nature. Being outside with beautiful views, listening to animals and birds, watching the water and looking at plants, trees and flowers eases my stress. I totally zone out when I am walking alone in the woods or along a beach//river.

Hoar frost

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

I have recently moved to Devauden and during this lockdown has made it difficult to explore. Up until recently my favourite place to go was Fedw woods, but alas it is closed to traffic. I would sit in the car (out of the wind and rain) to watch the abundant variety of birds which feed off the seeds that a few people put down for them. I discovered a family of voles and enjoyed watching them come out for food. They are tiny, so quick and very cute.

What equipment do you use?

Canon Powershot SX540HS bridge camera

Favourite: Sunrise on clouds, reflecting on a lake

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

I have thousands of photos and it is difficult to choose which one is my favourite, but one that I was particularly pleased with four years ago is a sunrise reflecting on a lake.

Why did you join the SWACC?

I joined to see what other photographers have found in the local areas, hoping to find new places to go to and find out where to find certain birds and animals, or somewhere with stunning views.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

Good question. I would love to go to Machu Picchu - I think the scenery is out of this world. My dream (because it will never become real) would be to photograph earth from outer space. Wow, why wouldn't you?

Red kite

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Do it! Take photos of everything, make memories for yourself. It is always lovely to revisit occasions and places by looking at your photos.