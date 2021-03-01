THESE days there are a plethora of streaming services available, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Now TV, we have been spoiled for choice when it comes to TV series and films to watch during lockdown.
But with hope lockdown may soon be coming to an end, people will be on the hunt for new TV show and films to get them through th last few months.
Lucky for us, Netflix has us covered. The streaming giant has released a whole host of new shows and movies for March, with more still to come throughout the month.
MORE NEWS:
- A great big hello to these nine bundles of joy from Gwent
- Inside jailed Cefn Fforest drug dealer’s cannabis factory
- New law bans smoking on hospital grounds
What’s more is there’s new seasons of some of the best Netflix original shows being released in the coming weeks.
Netflix TV series and films March
Available March 1
- Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — Netflix documentary
- Batman Begins (2005)
- Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
- Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
- Dances with Wolves (1990)
- DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
- I Am Legend (2007)
- Invictus (2009)
- Jason X (2001)
- Killing Gunther (2017)
- LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
- Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
- Rain Man (1988)
- Step Up: Revolution (2012)
- Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
- The Dark Knight (2008)
- The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
- Training Day (2001)
- Two Weeks Notice (2002)
- Year One (2009)
Available March 2
- Black or White (2014)
- Word Party: Season 5 — Netflix family
Available March 3
- Moxie — Netflix film
- Murder Among the Mormons — Netflix documentary
- Parker (2013)
- Safe Haven (2013)
Available March 6
- Pacific Rim: The Black — Netflix anime
Available March 5
- City of Ghosts — Netflix family
- Dogwashers — Netflix film
- Nevenka: Breaking the Silence — Netflix documentary
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 — Netflix family
- Sentinelle — Netflix film
Available March 8
- Bombay Begums — Netflix original
- Bombay Rose — Netflix film
Available March 9
- The Houseboat — Netflix original
- StarBeam: Season 3 — Netflix family
Available March 10
- Dealer — Netflix original
- Last Chance U: Basketball — Netflix documentary
- Marriage or Mortgage — Netflix original
Available March 11
- The Block Island Sound (2020)
- Coven of Sisters — Netflix film
Available March 12
- Love Alarm: Season 2 — Netflix original
- The One — Netflix original
- Paper Lives — Netflix film
- Paradise PD: Part 3 — Netflix original
- YES DAY — Netflix film
Available March 14
- Audrey (2020)
Available March 15
- Bakugan: Armored Alliance
- The BFG (2016)
- The Last Blockbuster (2020)
- The Lost Pirate Kingdom — Netflix original
- Zero Chill — Netflix family
Available March 16
- RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo — Netflix comedy special
- Savages (2012)
- Waffles + Mochi — Netflix family
Available March 17
- Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal — Netflix documentary
- Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case — Netflix original
Available March 18
- Deadly Illusions (2021)
- The Fluffy Movie (2014)
- Skylines (2020)
- B: The Beginning Succession — Netflix anime
- Cabras da Peste — Netflix film
- Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American — Netflix comedy specialCOMEDY SPECIAL
Available March 19
- Alien TV: Season 2 — Netflix family
- Country Comfort — Netflix family
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 — Netflix original
- Sky Rojo — Netflix original
Available March 20
- Jiu Jitsu (2020)
Available March 22
- Navillera — Netflix original
- Philomena (2013)
Available March 23
- Loyiso Gola: Unlearning — Netflix comedy special
Available March 24
- Seaspiracy — Netflix documentary
- Who Killed Sara? — Netflix original
Available March 25
- Caught by a Wave — Netflix film
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood — Netflix anime
- Millennials: Season 3
- Secret Magic Control Agency — Netflix family
Available March 26
- A Week Away — Netflix film
- Bad Trip — Netflix film
- Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
- Croupier (1998)
- The Irregulars — Netflix original
- Magic for Humans by Mago Pop — Netflix original
- Nailed It!: Double Trouble — Netflix original
Available March 29
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
- Rainbow High: Season 1
Available March 30
- 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
- Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — Netflix family
Available March 31
- At Eternity’s Gate (2018)
- Haunted: Latin America — Netflix original
What’s leaving Netflix in March?
Unfortunately, with the addition of new movies and TV shows, we need to say goodbye to some things on Netflix.
So if you're midway through anything on this list or were planning on watching them this month, you will need to be quick.
Leaving March 3
- Rectify: Seasons 1-4
Leaving March 7
- Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
Leaving March 8
- Apollo 18 (2011)
- The Young Offenders (2016)
Leaving March 9
- November Criminals (2017)
- The Boss’s Daughter (2015)
Leaving March 10
- Last Ferry (2019)
- Summer Night (2019)
Leaving March 13
- Spring Breakers (2012)
- The Outsider (2019)
Leaving March 14
- Aftermath (2017)
- Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis
- The Assignment (2016)
- The Student (2017)
Leaving March 15
- Chicken Little (2005)
Leaving March 16
- Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3
- Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)
- Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
Leaving March 17
- All About Nina (2018)
- Come and Find Me (2016)
Leaving March 20
- Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)
Leaving March 22
- Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)
- I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)
Leaving March 24
- USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
Leaving March 25
- Blood Father (2016)
- The Hurricane Heist (2018)
Leaving March 26
- Ghost Rider (2007)
Leaving March 27
- Domino (2019)
Leaving March 30
- Extras: Seasons 1-2
- Killing Them Softly (2012)
- London Spy: Season 1
- The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3
Leaving March 31
- Arthur (2011)
- Chappaquiddick (2017)
- Enter the Dragon (1973)
- God’s Not Dead (2014)
- Hedgehogs (2016)
- Inception (2010)
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
- Kung Fu Hustle (2004)
- Molly’s Game (2017)
- Money Talks (1997)
- School Daze (1988)
- Secret in Their Eyes (2015)
- Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
- Sex and the City 2 (2010)
- Sinister Circle (2017)
- Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3
- Taxi Driver (1976)
- The Bye Bye Man (2017)
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
- The Prince & Me (2004)
- Weeds: Seasons 1-7