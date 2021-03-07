THE Royal Mail has begun a 12 week trial on a new uniform for their postmen and postwomen.
The new-look uniform will be the first change in over a decade and is intended to better reflect the modern-day role of Royal Mail staff.
The new uniform will keep the iconic Royal Mail red and includes trousers and shorts, tops, jackets, gilets and headwear.
The change has come on the back off feedback from postmen and postwomen across the UK.
The new look will be trialled over a 12 week period and if the new uniform is successful, it replace the Royal Mail uniform across the UK.
Ricky McAulay, Royal Mail field operations director, said: "Royal Mail postmen and postwomen are at the heart of the communities in which they work across the UK.
"Their highly recognisable red uniforms help cement this relationship of trust with our customers.
"We worked closely with our people to come up with these designs which are poised to help them in their highly physical jobs while reflecting the shift towards more parcels. I am very much looking forward to seeing the results of the trial."