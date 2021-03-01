TODAY is St David's Day so we've had a look back through our archive to bring you pictures from down the years. Here is just a small selection of them.
Charlotte Regan, 12, from Newport, presented daffodils to Prince Charles on St David's Day in 2004
First Friends playgroup parade around Bettws Shopping Centre on St David's Day in 2004
Pictured in 2008, Caitlin Tinsley, then aged two, celebrating St David's Day in her Welsh costume at Tredegar House
Bethan Scott, six, of Millbrook Primary School, pictured in 2008
Make-up artist Vicki Rowe painted the face of Kathryn Orford in 2014