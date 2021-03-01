TODAY is St David's Day so we've had a look back through our archive to bring you pictures from down the years. Here is just a small selection of them.

South Wales Argus: SWA_CT_1.3.04.FLOWER GIRL CHARLOTTE REGAN 12 FROM NEWPORT WHO PRESENTED DAFFODILS TO PRINCE CHARLES ON ST DAVIDS DAY..

Charlotte Regan, 12, from Newport, presented daffodils to Prince Charles on St David's Day in 2004

South Wales Argus: SWA_CT_1.3.04.FIRST FRIENDS PLAYGROUP PARADE AROUND BETTWS SHOPPING CENTRE ON ST DAVIDS DAY..

First Friends playgroup parade around Bettws Shopping Centre on St David's Day in 2004

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus: SWA_CT_1.3.04.FIRST FRIENDS PLAYGROUP PARADE AROUND BETTWS SHOPPING CENTRE ON ST DAVIDS DAY..

First Friends playgroup parade around Bettws Shopping Centre on St David's Day in 2004

South Wales Argus: SWA_CT_27.2.08.CAITLIN TINSLEY 2 CELEBRATES ST DAVIDS DAY IN HER WELSH COSTUME AMONGST THE DAFFODILS AT TREDEGAR HOUSE.

Pictured in 2008, Caitlin Tinsley, then aged two, celebrating St David's Day in her Welsh costume at Tredegar House

South Wales Argus: Argus-Mark 03-03-08.St Davids Day - Millbrook Primary school, Bettws.Bethan Scott aged 6.

Bethan Scott, six, of Millbrook Primary School, pictured in 2008

South Wales Argus: Make up artist Vicki Rowe paints the face of Kathryn Orford in 2014

Make-up artist Vicki Rowe painted the face of Kathryn Orford in 2014