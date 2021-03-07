TAKE a look at some of our archive photographs of Burtons biscuit factory which has been based in Llantarnam since 1939. It is a major employer for Gwent and produces some of the best know biscuits in the country including Jammie Dodgers and Wagon Wheels.

Back in 2017 Argus reporter Steven Prince visited the Llantarnam factory to have a look behind the scenes.

We've dug out his story. Here is a shortened version of it:

On arrival to Llantarnam’s Burton’s Biscuits factory, the sweet smell of biscuit dough, floating in the air via the warm air expelled from the ovens, hung in the air.

Pictured in 2011, (L-R) Linda Rees, 60; Lee Herbert, 29; and Fay Parsons, 56; at Burtons Biscuits

Burtons biscuits factory in Cwmbran in 1983

Employees of Burton biscuits on strike in March 1989

Inside the factory was a cauldron of activity, be it from the robots or the steadfast team of factory floor staff, toing-and-froing between the nine lines of biscuits which are produced in South Wales.

Wayne Thompson, the factory manager who has worked at the Cwmbran site for five-and-a-half years, was our our guide.

He said: "Without a doubt, the Llantarnam factory is most well-known for making the world famous Jammie Dodgers and Wagon Wheels.

“Every single one is made here, although there are derivatives around the world but not in the UK. All of them come from South Wales.

“A smaller Jammie Dodger is made in France but the standard size – all of them come from here."

Then-Torfaen MP Paul Murphy and his Senedd counterpart Lynne Neagle visiting Burtons Biscuit

The Llantarnam factory also produces cream crackers, fig biscuits, Cadbury’s Fingers under licence, digestives for every supermarket and Cadbury’s under licence, mini Maryland cookies and 10g unbranded cookies.

Every hour, 1.4 tons of the 19g Jammie Dodgers are created in Llantarman, while 1.9 tons of the 41g Wagon Wheel roll out of the factory.

Burtons has been based in Llantarnam since 1939.

The Llantarnam base is able to create the whole biscuit, which from mixing to packaging takes around an hour to complete.

So for a biscuit factory manager, who sees around 43,000 tons of biscuits leave the site that he runs, what is his favourite biscuit?

“My favourite biscuit is probably a Jammie Dodger – it’s the taste and texture tied with the flavour of the jam,” said Mr Thompson.

Burton biscuits in 1991

Inside Burtons biscuit factory in 1991

Workers outside Burtons biscuit factory

“I am partial to a Wagon Wheel but it’s the dodger for me.”

In 1971, the company made its one billionth Wagon Wheel in Llantarnam, and there is a biscuit encased in glass to commemorate the achievement.

“Unfortunately we have lost count now,” said Mr Thompson, but the glass allows for a different purpose.

“People always ask me if the Wagon Wheel has got smaller, but if you opened that glass casing, it would still be the same size as the ones in the factory.”