LETTERS containing 'harmful' false information regarding the coronavirus vaccine have been distributed around some areas of Newport.

Households in areas of the city such as St Julians, Maesglas and Caerleon are just some of those to have had letters posted through their doors.

The material offers up a series of false claims about the programme to protect the nation against the deadly virus.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for Public Health Wales, said: “This misinformation could have real-world consequences for those who take these claims seriously, and risks undermining the hard work of NHS staff who are working tirelessly to ensure that the safe and effective Covid vaccine goes to everyone who needs it.

“Thankfully, the vast majority of people in Wales support the vaccination programme, and are eager to get their vaccine. Ninety per cent of people either want a coronavirus vaccination or have already had one, according to a new Public Health Wales survey.

“Uptake in those aged over 70 years has been over 90 per cent."

To date, more than 18 million people have received a Covid-19 vaccine across the UK.

The weekly Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) reports on vaccine safety have shown the vaccines to be extremely safe.

The anti-vaxx leaflet urges those reading it to "research for yourself", but Dr Howe stressed that sources used to do this must be reputable.

“Whilst misinformation is being spread, it is more important than ever that people use trusted sources of information to learn more about the vaccine," he said.

“Only use information from recognised public bodies like Public Health Wales (PHW), your local authority, local health board and the Welsh Government.

“Myth busting information is also available on the PHW website, along with eligibility and patient information.”

Visit phw.nhs.wales/covidvaccine for FAQs addressing common vaccine myths, along with eligibility and patient information.