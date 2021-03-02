A KNIFEMAN was warned by a judge about the dangers of carrying a blade in public after a jury found him guilty of the offence.
Kyle Pryzborowski, 19, of John Bull Close, Newport, was convicted following a trial.
He had denied being armed with a Stanley knife during a confrontation with another man in the city’s Dunstable Road in February 2020.
Pryzborowski was cleared of unlawful wounding.
Prosecutor Rhodri Jones told Cardiff Crown Court the defendant had no previous convictions.
His barrister Gareth Williams said in mitigation: “He has never been in trouble before and hasn’t been in trouble since.
“He understands he made a very, very bad call that night and his judgement was wrong.
“The defendant is sorry for what happened and can be rehabilitated.”
Judge Daniel Williams told Pryzborowski: “Don’t develop a fixation with knives – they kill people.”
He was sent to a young offender institution for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months.
The defendant has to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work, complete 10 sessions of a rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £122 victim surcharge.