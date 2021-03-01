A CHARITY working to reduce loneliness and isolation in older people has launched free online exercise workshops for over-75s.
Re-engage, is launching the workshops to encourage older people to connect, all while keeping healthy.
The pilot is funded by the Welsh Government and supported by Dragons Rugby.
The sessions include chair yoga, tai chi and general fitness, and will take place over Zoom.
Re-engage chief executive Meryl Davies said: “The impact of these lockdowns has been brutal on older people who live on their own and it’s still an unknown as to when life will get back to normal.
“The groups will give older people something to break up their day, help them feel more connected to other people in similar circumstances, and give their health and wellbeing a welcome boost.”
To find out more, visit re-engage.org.uk/join-a-group