NO new coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in Gwent today, though three more people have died in Wales as a whole.

The latest confirmed deaths take the total in Wales since the pandemic began to 5,343 including 940 in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area), according to Public Health Wales.

There have been 193 new confirmed cases across Wales today, including 29 in Gwent, as follows: Caerphilly, 12; Newport, nine; Blaenau Gwent, three; Torfaen, three; Monmouthshire, two.

Since the pandemic began, again according to Public Health Wales, there have been 203,818 confirmed cases in Wales, including 40,234 in Gwent.

The latest available rolling weekly case rate for coronavirus in Gwent - for the week to February 24 - is 70.4 per 100,000 population. The all-Wales rate is 64.

Rolling weekly case rates in all 22 council areas in Wales are currently below 90 per 100,000.

Blaenau Gwent (42.9 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent to February 24, and the fourth lowest rate of Wales' 22 council areas. Monmouthshire (55) has the eighth lowest rate in Wales.

Caerphilly (80.1 per 100,000) has the highest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and the fifth highest in Wales. Torfaen (78.8) has the sixth highest rate in Wales, and Newport (75.6) has the seventh highest rate in Wales.

Ceredigion 22 per 100,000, and Pembrokeshire (35) have the two lowest rolling weekly case rates in Wales, to February 24.

Conwy (87.9 per 100,000) and Gwynedd (85.1) have the two highest rolling weekly case rates in Wales.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to February 24, was 6.1 per cent. Caerphilly (7.4 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Cardiff - 25

Conwy - 22

Gwynedd - 20

Carmarthenshire - 15

Caerphilly - 12

Swansea - 12

Wrexham - 11

Newport - nine

Anglesey - nine

Denbighshire - eight

Flintshire - eight

Powys - eight

Bridgend - four

Merthyr Tydfil - four

Blaenau Gwent - three

Torfaen - three

Rhondda Cynon Taf - three

Ceredigion - three

Neath Port Talbot - three

Monmouthshire - two

Vale of Glamorgan - two

Pembrokeshire - none

Unknown location - one

Resident outside Wales - six

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.