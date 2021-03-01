A RUGBY fan was left with life-changing injuries after he was brutally attacked during a Christmas party when a drinking game spiralled out of control.

Christopher Prosser sustained fractured eye sockets, a broken nose and cheekbone at the hands of fellow guest Macauley Dimmick at Fleur-de-Lys RFC’s clubhouse.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Prosecutor Laurence Jones showed CCTV footage of the assault which took place after the defendant lost his temper when the victim cracked an egg over his head.

Cardiff Crown Court was told how Dimmick and Mr Prosser were attending the Fleur-de-Lys’ women’s rugby team’s Christmas party in December 2019.

MORE NEWS

Mr Jones said the complainant was a supporter of the side and the defendant’s partner was its coach.

Two eggs had been smashed over Mr Prosser’s head by Dimmick and his girlfriend during a drinking game.

He then unsuccessfully tried to crack an egg on her head before he succeeded in doing so with the defendant.

It was just a silly prank

The prosecutor said: “Mr Prosser thought it had been done in good spirits and that it was in fun.

Fleur-de-Lys RFC's clubhouse

“But the defendant rose out of his chair and told him, ‘Get away from me or I’m going to kill you.’”

Mr Jones told how Mr Prosser tried to apologise to Dimmick and offered him his hand to say he was sorry.

The defendant refused to his shake his hand and went home to change his clothes.

Upon his return, he attacked the complainant after the victim had just bought a pint at the bar.

Mr Jones said: “Mr Prosser asserted he was punched four or five times and was drifting in and out of consciousness.”

The CCTV showed fellow drinkers coming to the victim’s aid and holding back Dimmick.

Mr Jones added: “The complainant was cared for by bar staff and was taken away in an ambulance to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.”

As well as suffering fractured eye sockets and a broken nose and cheekbone, Mr Prosser has been left with life-changing injuries.

The court was told he is no longer able to taste or smell food and has been left psychologically scarred.

In a victim impact statement, he said: “I find myself constantly looking over my shoulder.

“It was just a silly prank. I can’t help but blame myself.

“I no longer watch the team’s matches.”

Dimmick, 24, of Twynyffald Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Mr Jones said the defendant had no previous convictions but did have two cautions which were not revealed in open court.

Ed Mitchard, mitigating, said his client was a hard-working man and was remorseful, having saved up £2,000 since the assault to compensate Mr Prosser.

The judge, Recorder Mark Powell QC, told Dimmick: “You had an egg smashed over your head by Mr Prosser.

“It was meant in jest, but you didn’t take it in jest. You went home to change and when you returned you set upon him.

“He suffered significant injuries. Life-changing injuries.

“You lost control because of your anger. Alcohol did not play a part in this offence.”

Dimmick was jailed for 12 months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay Mr Prosser £5,000 in compensation.

He must also pay a £156 surcharge.