A NUMBER of road closures will be in force across Gwent this week.

There will be disruption on some of the region's busiest roads as stretches close to allow roadworks to take place.

Among those carriageways set to shut are the M4 and the A449.

Overnight closures will hit both roads this week.

These are the closures to plan ahead for:

M4 eastbound, junction 24-23A: There will be an overnight closure on the eastbound carriageway of the M4 between junction 24 for Coldra and junction 23A for Magor. The road will close this evening at 8pm and reopen at 6am on Tuesday, March 2. The closure will allow for roadworks to take place.

M4 eastbound, junction 28-24: The eastbound carriageway will be subject to overnight closures throughout the week around Newport as well. The road will be closed each evening between junction 28 for Tredegar Park and junction 24 for Coldra. The nightly closures will begin this evening and 8pm. It will reopen at 6am the following the morning. The closures, for roadworks, will continue each night this week until March 6.

A449 northbound, Coldra to Raglan: Roadworks will close the northbound carriageway of the A449 this week. On 8pm on Tuesday, the road will be closed between the M4 at junction 24 for Coldra to Raglan. The work is set to be completed at 6am on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

A449 southbound, Raglan to Coldra: The following night emergency work will be carried out on the southbound stretch of the A449. Work will begin at 8pm on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday, closing the road between Raglan and the M4 at Junction 24 for Coldra.

A40 eastbound, Monmouth Dixton: Maintenance work will close the A40 at the weekend. The roadworks will begin at 9pm on Saturday. That will close the road between Monmouth Dixton roundabout and the A40 at the Welsh Border. It will remain closed until 4am on Monday, March 8.