If you are looking for something a little bit different and have £1,450,000 to spend, then this award-winning barn conversion could be the place for you.

On the market with Moon and Co, Chepstow, the Great Barn on Mathern Road, near Chepstow, the property is on the market with Moon & Co for £1,450,000.

The Great Barn, Mathern

The five-bedroom home can quite-rightly be described as stylish. The bespoke kitchen is by Quails and the study has a range of Neville Johnson fitments.

Great Barn was originally a large barn within the Wyelands Estate and is believed to date from the mid-18th century.

The award-wining house was developed to a very high standard approximately 16 years ago and has undergone further updating in the intervening years.

Great Barn is located in a charming position close to the village of Mathern and is approached via an imposing driveway, also shared with Eastwood House, culminating in its own private driveway with electric gates.

The house is entered through a covered porch into the impressive dining hall. Attractive Travertine flooring is featured throughout the ground floor, along with underfloor heating throughout.

The spacious drawing room

The drawing room adjoins the dining hall with an attractive double sided fireplace and wood burning stove between, along with triple aspect views via the stone mullioned windows overlooking the gardens.

The kitchen is by Quails

The bespoke kitchen was commissioned from Quails and has a range of units with granite work surfaces and a large central island. There is also a three-oven Aga with matching electric module oven and hob and a drinks fridge and integrated fridge/freezer.

The utility room off the kitchen has a good range of built-in storage units.

One of the five bedrooms

On the first floor is the impressive master suite with mezzanine gallery, a well appointed bathroom and a walk-in dressing room.

The rear landing with French windows to the rear balcony overlooking the gardens and gives access to the main guest suite with en-suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe, along with principal bathroom, additional guest room, currently beautifully appointed with a range of bespoke fitments by Quails to create a large dressing room.

A luxurious bathroom

Next to this is the second study, also beautifully appointed.

From the rear landing is a further stairway to the top floor leading to a pleasant seating area along with access to the two en-suite bedrooms, both with bespoke bedroom fitment, also by Quails.



One of the dressing rooms

From the main driveway private electric gates lead into Great Barn with gravelled parking and turning, along with detached double garage with attic room over as well as the charming and original water tower with potential for conversion to further accommodation if required.

A driveway leads you to the Great Barn

The gardens are otherwise laid extensively to lawn with mature shrubs, along with paved seating areas, all enjoying the romantic woodland backdrop.

The property is close to the historic market town of Chepstow with its castle, town arch and race course. Also close by is St Pierre, Marriott golf and country club.

The area is the gateway to the Wye Valley with its abundance of walks and rides and is also close to the Royal Forest of Dean.

A spiral staircase leads you to a mezzanine

It is well located with the M48/M4 providing rapid access to Bristol, Newport, Cardiff and London.

The town has a railway station.

The village of Mathern has historic origins. Lying approximately three miles south west of Chepstow and close to the Severn Estuary, the village is designated a conservation area and benefits from a local pub and well attended church.

For more details contact Moon and Co on 01291 629292.

To view more pictures to take a virtual tour visit thinkmoon.co.uk as well as its social media sites.