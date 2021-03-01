ALDI is recruiting across South Wales.

The supermarket chain is looking to create more employment opportunities across the country.

They are recruiting 20 apprentices in their South Wales stores throughout 2021.

Aldi is looking for store apprentices to join its teams across 15 South Wales stores, including Newport.

The supermarket’s Stores Apprenticeship Programme prepares colleagues for successful careers within retail management. Since launching its three core Apprentice Programmes in 2012 – Stores, Logistics and Drivers – Aldi has hired over 2,000 apprentices, the majority of which have successfully secured permanent roles.

Former store apprentice Freddie Wakelin said: “I looked at a number of options to best achieve my goals when I left school.

"I had always wanted to be a manager of sorts and believed that my strong people skills would be a good starting point for a career in retail management.

"Once I started exploring this area, Aldi was the obvious choice as it was ahead of the curve in terms of offering a competitive salary, opportunities to learn on the job and progress within the business.”

Apprentices will receive a salary of £190 per week in year one, rising to £283 per week in year three.

Dan Oakenfull, regional managing director at Aldi, added: “As we continue to expand across Wales, giving even more customers access to Aldi’s high-quality products at unbeatable prices, we are creating a number of new opportunities across the region. Aldi’s Apprenticeship Programmes offer candidates a fantastic route into the world of work and allow them to complete real qualifications while launching their careers.

“As well as our fantastic benefits, such as the competitive pay package, our new Apprentices will experience one of the best working environments in the UK and have realistic opportunities to progress within the business. We take immense pride in supporting the career development of all our colleagues and always look to invest in further training programmes that keep our colleagues highly motivated, fully engaged and continuously challenged.”

For further information about the apprenticeship roles currently available with Aldi, and to apply or register your interest for future roles, visit here.

