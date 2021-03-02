A LIME tree dedicated to health and care staff and key workers thanking them for their continued efforts during the pandemic has been planted at Pontypool Park.
Cllr Gaynor James, leader of Pontypool Community Council and Pontypool ward councillor, said the tree had been bought with leftover Community Council funds, and would provide a lasting tribute to the work of NHS and key workers during the pandemic.
The tree was planted in the Italian Gardens, behind the memorial gates by Torfaen Neighbourhood Services and Cllr James.
"I wanted to say thank you for what they have done over the last year," said Cllr James. "That is including all the volunteers who have worked in our communities.
"Hopefully the tree and the plaque will be there for a number of years to come as a reminder of all they have done over the last 12 months.
"It'll be a permanent reminder.
"I'm sure there is a lot of people out there who are also grateful for the NHS and key workers keeping this country going.
"The only thing I was gutted about is that I couldn't invite any NHS staff or emergency workers or key workers to the tree planting and have an event afterwards."