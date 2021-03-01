TORFAEN MP Nick Thomas-Symonds has called for stricter measures at the border to prevent new coronavirus strains entering the country.
The shadow home secretary has written to home secretary Priti Patel about the issue following a new variant from Brazil being discovered in the UK.
In a letter, Mr Thomas-Symonds said that "people in the UK are being put at risk" as he asked what measures were being taken to contact those who had been on the same flight as one of the cases.
“This is unforgivable incompetence from the UK Government,” Mr Thomas-Symonds said.
READ MORE:
- One area of Gwent records most coronavirus cases in Wales in last 24 hours
- Hospital consultant's photographs depict life on the frontline of pandemic
- Two fined by Gwent Police for breaching coronavirus regulations
“Despite being warned time and time again, they have failed to act to protect our borders against emerging Covid variants and could put at risk the gains from the vaccine.
“People will be appalled to hear someone with the Brazilian variant cannot be identified, raising questions about how many others may have been missed by quarantine measures.
“There is no excuse for continuing to ignore Labour’s call for a comprehensive hotel quarantine system.”