A Tory election leaflet still supporting an M4 relief road arrived through my letter box a few days ago.
One or two other promises were also mentioned, but curiously nothing about rubbish collection improvements despite all the hygiene publicity surrounding the Covid pandemic.
However, regarding the M4 relief road I have always maintained that the cheapest option would be to remove the variable speed limits, restore the 70mph limit and enforce better lane discipline (clamp down on lane-hogging) and make drivers use the overtaking lanes properly as per the Highway Code.
But if it really becomes necessary, upgrade the existing SDR road to a much higher standard along all it's length from the Coldra to Tredegar Park thus bypassing the Brynglas Tunnels (a frequent source of traffic congestion), which should have been done when it was first built.
So will any party take up the challenge to try and alleviate congestion and pollution on both the M4 and the SDR roads? We wait and see.
A Greenhalgh
Newport