A NEWPORT artist has produced a work to encourage 16 and 17-year-olds to register to vote at the upcoming Senedd elections.

Chelsea Fraser has teamed up the Newport East MS, John Griffiths, to try and get young people registered in time for the election in May - the first time 16 and 17-year-olds will be able to vote in a Senedd Election.

She has produced a special lino print for St David's Day, inspired by the voting posters of the early 1900's but given it a contemporary and vibrant spin.

She said: "I am very proud to have been asked by John and the Labour Party in Newport to create this piece of work. I have always been a strong advocate for the right to vote and believe everyone should use their ballot to have their say on who makes the decisions that crucially affects their future.

“I wanted the print to make voters feel like they could be walking alongside activists of the past - such as the Suffragettes and Chartists, fighting for what they believe is right. In these elections, voters in Newport and across Wales have the opportunity to make a difference by voting – and I hope the piece inspires those who haven’t already registered to vote.”

Mr Griffiths added:“In the wake of Brexit and the ongoing pandemic, May’s elections are the most important in a generation for – arguably the most significant since Welsh devolution in 1999.

"Whether it’s on education, our NHS, or the Climate Emergency, which I believe is the defining issue of our times, now has never been a more important time to vote.

“Chelsea has produced a fantastic print and I know her design will inspires a lot of people, especially our 16 and 17 year-olds to register, who are able to vote for the very first time in these Senedd elections.

"I am very proud to have worked with Chelsea on this and it’s great it is being unveiled on St David’s Day. The piece really captures that proud sense of Welshness I know myself and a lot of other people across Newport feel.”