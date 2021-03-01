EMERGENCY services were called to a suspected deliberate fire in Newport this evening.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Maindee and Malpas were called to Pill shortly before 4.30pm.
The fire, which is being treated as deliberate, was extinguished by 4.45pm.
Gwent Police were also made aware of the incident, which happened just off George Street Bridge.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "At approximately 4.27pm on Monday, we received reports of a fire in Pill, Newport.
"Crews from Maindee and Malpas station attended the scene and extinguished the fire.
"The incident is suspected to have been deliberate.
"The incident concluded at approximately 4.45pm."
A Gwent Police spokesman added: “We received a report of a fire close to the George Street Bridge, Newport at around 4.35pm on Monday.
“South Wales Fire and Rescue Service also attended.”